Roads & Bridges magazine ranks Lagoon Pond drawbridge in the Top 10

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced Tuesday that Roads & Bridges magazine has named the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge to its list of Top 10 Bridge Projects for 2016.

A $43.7 million project, the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge is a “350-foot bascule bridge that is opened and closed by a pivoting weight without any raised suspension supports,” according to a DOT press release.

“The bridge was designed with significant attention given to traffic movement, marine safety, environmental considerations, and the natural landscape. By increasing the vertical clearance under the bridge, minimizing approach spans and obstructions, shifting the location of the bridge, and creating a park area and enhanced pedestrian and cyclist access, the key stakeholders ensured they met all the needs of the local community,” according to a press release.

This new bridge replaced the existing drawbridge constructed in 1935. The builders of the 1935 bridge predicted it would last roughly 75 years, an extraordinary prediction which was accurate within three years, DOT said.

Roads & Bridges magazine is the leading magazine covering the transportation construction and maintenance marketplace. A 108-year-old trade publication, Roads & Bridges magazine is committed to providing engineers, contractors, and government officials with the latest advancements in the road and bridge industry, timely news coverage, and important information.