Vineyard Decorators goes solar

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) has approved a proposal by Vineyard Decorators proprietor Whitney Brush to install solar panels on the roof of the store/showroom located at 35 Airport Road.

The proposal includes two phases of solar panel installation on the existing roof — 87 panels will be installed on the roof in phase one, 85 panels in phase two. The energy from the two arrays will generate approximately two-thirds of the energy needed by the 12,500-square-foot store, he said.

Ms. Brush will own the solar panels. They will be connected to the grid through net metering.

The proposal must be approved by the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission as well as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).