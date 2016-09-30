Harold Metcalf Green, a lifelong sportsman, successful businessman, and driving force in the renewal of the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club, whose congenial personality and positive spirit uplifted all those around him, died on Sept. 26, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio, after a long illness of heart failure complicated by pulmonary hypertension. He was 75.

Most recently, Harold and his wife Rita lived in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, but had moved to Cleveland to be closer to advanced medical care.

Harold was born Sept. 27, 1940, in Auburn, N.Y., the second son of Wharton Green Jr. and Nancy Elizabeth Metcalf Green Wyatt-Brown. He was baptized at the Sand Beach Church in Fleming, N.Y.

A 1959 graduate of Northwood Preparatory School in Lake Placid, N.Y., Harold “Metty” Green excelled in sports. He was captain of the varsity football team, and played on the tennis, hockey, and soccer teams. He was also president of the Athletic Council, an editor on the school yearbook, and chairman of many school committees. He was awarded many athletic trophies, and was the first Northwood student to receive nine varsity athletic letters.

He graduated in 1963 from the University of Florida with a B.A. degree in advertising and marketing, and was a member of the college society Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

His interest in creativity and business came naturally to him. His father owned Nye & Wait Carpet in Auburn, and invented nylon carpet. One grandfather, Harold Grant Metcalf, was president and chairman of the board of Columbian Rope Co. in Auburn, the world’s largest rope-manufacturing company. Another grandfather, Wharton Green, was the lead architect for the City of New York, designing such famous landmarks as the 1939 World’s Fair, New York City’s IRT subway system, and Idlewild (later J.F.K. International) Airport.

Harold enjoyed a 25-year career in the communications consulting profession in Houston, Texas. As an owner, with two other partners, he helped build his firm, Winius-Brandon, into the largest independent advertising, marketing, and public relations agency in Houston.

He provided strategic and tactical communications counsel for many national, regional, and local consumer-product and service-related clients.

Harold was a member of Palmer Episcopal Church in Houston, where he was involved as a volunteer in the civic community with the Houston Grand Opera, and with charities as chairman of the communications committee of the American Cancer Society and as communications director of Feed the Hungry in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

He remained an avid outdoor sportsman and athlete all his life. His hobbies included but were not limited to fly fishing, upland bird hunting, skeet, tennis, golf, photography, hockey, skiing and cross-country motorcycle riding. He enjoyed early American history and a variety of types of music, and enjoyed playing the harmonica and guitar.

Following his retirement in 1989, Harold and Rita moved to Martha’s Vineyard, where he immediately involved himself in the life of the community. He became a member of the East Chop Tennis Club, which was founded by his grandfather, Harold Grant Metcalf, and the Edgartown Yacht Club.

At the time he joined the Rod and Gun Club, membership and the club were stagnant. He set about changing all that with his customary energy. Later named president, he reinvigorated the club by developing new programs and attracting new members from all walks of Island life to the club skeet range.

A certified pistol and skeet instructor, he shot perfect rounds of skeet with both 12-gauge and 20-gauge shotguns, and won numerous club competitions. He believed strongly in the next generation’s ability to enjoy the outdoors, and was a member of and supported many fishing and hunting organizations.

In 2002 Harold and his wife Rita moved to San Miguel de Allende to take advantage of the warmer weather for his health and the fine hunting opportunities, where he was a member of the Malanquin Country Club.

Harold expanded on his strong desire for adventure and curiosity about other cultures of the world by traveling the world, from Cuba to Denmark, Thailand to Finland, and everywhere in between. His second African safari was to Tanzania and out onto the Serengeti, to experience and photograph the Masai and the great animal migrations.

Harold was a passionate professional photographer and a lover of human-interest photojournalism and street photography. He studied photography under several awardwinning photographers.

He is survived by his wife, Rita S. Green; son Harold Metcalf Green Jr. of Missouri City, Texas, and daughter Courtney Green Free of Magnolia, Texas; brothers Wharton Green III of Hobe Sound, Fla., and Barton Nye Green of East Andover, N.H.; sisters Nancy Elizabeth Green of Bend, Ore., Clarissa Packard Green of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, Carol Nye Green of Decatur, Ga., and Susan Stewart Green of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his stepdaughter Carlin Brochstein of Delray Beach, Fla., and his daughter-in-law Cydnee Green. Another sister, Maud Nye Green, died in 1955.

Harold is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at the Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y., at a time to be determined.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44195, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 1799, Edgartown, MA 02539.