Vineyard harriers shine against Bishop Feehan runners

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) senior captain and state-ranked harrier Aivaris Gevilas finished among the leaders with a 16:41 race against a field of 46 cross-country runners, and three freshman runners scored their personal best times, in a dual meet on Wednesday afternoon against Attleboro’s Bishop Feehan High School on the Vineyard course.

Freshman Catherine Cherry finished fifth overall in a field of 23 girls with a personal best time of 20:33 over the rainy, windswept 3.1 mile course. Freshmen Peter Burke and Keiran Karabees finished 11th and 12th among the boys, pushing each other to personal best times of 19:20 and 19:21. Vineyarder freshman Vito Aiello was close behind, finishing 14th with a time of 19:41.

While Feehan took meet honors by a 19-44 score, MVRHS Coach Joe Schroeder liked what he saw. “Catherine knocked 1:15 off her time. That’s a huge number, particularly for a young runner. Peter, Keiran and Vito are running hard for us,” he said. Coming off strong performances at an invitational meet last weekend, the Vineyarders face their biggest challenge this Wednesday at 3:30 pm in a home matchup against Eastern Athletic Conference powerhouse Coyle Cassidy.