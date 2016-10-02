Feehan clobbers Martha’s Vineyard 27-0

The Vineyarders were held to only 65 yards of offense in the game.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity football team got clobbered Friday night, absorbing a 27-0 defeat at the hands of longtime nemesis Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro. That puts the Islanders at 1-3 on the season and 1-1 in Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) league play.

The Shamrocks jumped to a 13-0 halftime lead, then added single touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter against a Vineyarder team that amassed only 65 yards of total offense.

Matteus Scheffer continued his strong defensive effort for the Vineyarders and freshman Tyler Hall performed well in his second straight start at center, first-year MVRHS coach Steve McCarthy said.

The Vineyarders square off against EAC foe Bishop Stang at 6 pm on Friday night in a homecoming game at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.