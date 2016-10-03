Boston runners top field in Gay Head 10K

Justin Keefe of Brighton ran away with first place at the fourth annual Gay Head 10K road race, striding to the finish line in 32:22, more than three minutes ahead of the field. Fellow Bostonian Emily Ganley was the women’s winner and clocked in at 41:52, good for 11th overall. Both runners are members of the Boston-based Heartbreakers running club.

Race runner-up Lee Greathouse of Edgartown finished with a time of 35:42. Tara Nitardy, an assistant coach on the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School cross-country team, placed second in the women’s division and 16th overall.

Runners in the field of 142 enjoyed nearly perfect conditions with high overcast skies, a light breeze, and temperatures in the low 60’s.

Island runners competed well on the 6.21 mile loop around Aquinnah, accounting for 14 of the top 30 spots. Proceeds from the event benefit the Gay Head lighthouse.

Rene DaSilva of Vineyard Haven placed fourth in 36:30, followed by 9. Reaan Steencamp, Edgartown, 41:40; 10. Otto Osmers, West Tisbury, 41:50; 12. Kieran Karabees, Chilmark, 41:56; 15. Chris Cajolet, W.T., 42:39; 16. Tara Nitardy, V.H., 42:45; 18. Vito Aiello, Edg., 43:16; 19. Peter Burke, V.H., 43:17; 21. Adyler De Paula, Oak Bluffs, 43:52; 22. Rachel Spirito, Edg., 43:57; 23. Ryan O’ Malley, O.B., 43:58; 24. Peter Hatt, Edg., 44:00; 30. Joel Graves, Edg., 45:56.

For complete results visit www.coolrunning.com.