Living Local focuses on “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle”

17th annual festival offers educational demos, dancing, and pumpkin carving

By
Stacey Rupolo
-
Jack Marshard, 12, scoops out seeds to carve a pumpkin at the Living Local Harvest Festival in West Tisbury on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo

The 17th annual Living Local Harvest Festival focused its attention on an issue that is near but maybe not dear to many Islanders — our trash. Sessions throughout the day focused on the life cycle of trash on Island, how to reduce waste, and the basics of composting. About 1,000 people crammed the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury to make a circuit of the many tables, which included a touch tank with scallops and mussels from the Shellfish group, a hydroponic growing tower from Thimble Farm, a take home DIY planter made from plastic bottles and perlite, and food samples from Morning Glory Farm.

Local initiatives Island Grown Gleaning, Composting on the Coast, and the LOVEmv Don’t Litter campaign spoke about ways to rethink how we dispose of our trash. Scott Golden from the MV Charter School described how he got students involved in solving the logistical problem of composting in schools while Noli Taylow and Will Conway from Island Grown Schools outlined their composting project at MVRHS.

Unfortunately, the animal guests had to stay at home due to the inclement weather and Sonnyside could not offer animal rides, but entertainment abounded thanks to several musical guests. David Hannon, Helloizio Gomes, Leonard Alves, Oziel Santos, Sabrina Leuning, Don Groover, and a Young Fiddlers Showcase kept tunes flowing from the music tent behind the Ag Hall alongside food vendors The Loco Taco, Morning Glory Farm, and the Manku Food Truck.

“It was exciting to see the participants to rally around the ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ theme,” said event director Nevette Previd in an email. “It created some real camaraderie and energy to get behind a huge island issue.”

Brazilian Jazz trio Helio Izzo Gomes, Leonardo Alves, and Oziel Saints perform at Living Local on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo
Adelaide Metters dances in the rain outside the music tent at Living Local. -Stacey Rupolo
Lucy Doyle, 5, dances at Living Local on Saturday. -Stacey Rupolo
A scallop opens its shell while out of water at a touch tank at the Shellfish Group's booth at Living Local. -Stacey Rupolo
Strawberries, sorrel, and upland watercress grow out of a hydroponic growing tower from Thimble Farm. -Stacey Rupolo
Marycol Jurczyk, from left, Irene Wendt, and Daniel Carreno volunteer at the popcorn stand at Living Local to raise money for Vineyard Montessori Model UN. -Stacey Rupolo
Rasmus Mayhew spins wool with his dad for the Native Island Teaching Farm stand. -Stacey Rupolo
Hadley Myers, left, and Iyla story constructed planters out of reused plastic bottles and perlite. -Stacey Rupolo
Alison Stearns, from left, Freya Stearns, and Adele Stearns draw designs on pumpkins before carving. -Stacey Rupolo
Dandy Slavin carries yoga balls out of the Ag Hall at Living Local. -Stacey Rupolo
Aiden Weiland, 10, right, and his dad Brian Weiland of Oak Bluffs perform in the Young Fiddlers Showcase. -Stacey Rupolo
Mattie Wolverten, 9, plays violin at the Young Fiddlers Showcase. -Stacey Rupolo
Mya O'Neil plays violin at the Young Fiddlers Showcase. -Stacey Rupolo
Brandon Walsh holds onto a stuffed star while learning about energy conservation. -Stacey Rupolo
Penelope Vernick plays with a resonance bowl. Friction on the handles causes water to vibrate and splash in the bowl's basin. -Stacey Rupolo

 