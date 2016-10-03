Mark V. Peters Jr. of Oak Bluffs died on Saturday, Oct. 1. He was 37.

Our son is gone far too soon, the pain in our hearts is over the moon.

Taken too young by the demons he faced, the heartache and sorrow cannot be erased.

He had so much love in his large heart to give, and his smile so contagious — he had so much to live.

His beautiful daughter that he loved with his heart will face a lifetime of hurt, being torn right apart.

His pride would not let those who loved him help, he could not break away from the poison he felt.

Our stomachs are filled with lead weighing us down, our hearts feel like bursting right into the clouds.

Please pray for his soul as our Father takes him on home, because after all he was only ours on a loan.

We love you so much, Mark, more than you will ever know, I think that at times it might not have shown.

We will never in life let your memory fade, fly free our dear son, your mind is at rest and your dues have been paid.

Mark is survived by his parents Mark and Cathy Peters of West Tisbury; a brother, Jarek Peters of West Tisbury; his sister, Shannon Peters, and children Arianna and Malikai of Gainesville, Fla.; grandmother Pauline Gregory and grandparents Earl and Susan Peters of Oak Bluffs, and grandmother Elizabeth Vickers of Falmouth. He was predeceased by his mother Sharon Vickers of Falmouth; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mass will be held at Sacred Heart in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.