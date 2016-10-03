Martha’s Vineyard sends off Barnyard Saints Art

1 of 8

Behind a quiet farm house, down a path lined with Tibetan prayer flags, a 26-foot-long candy red trailer draped in Christmas tree lights sits alone. Well, not entirely alone. A gathering of friends, colleagues, and community members filter in and out of the trailer and fill the yard to say farewell (for now) to artist duo Danielle Mulcahy and Walker Roman of Barnyard Saints Art.

A menagerie of potluck dishes was spread out, and local musician Neil Howl performed songs from his recently released album “Run, Run” under the twinkling lights of the trailer’s awning. Ms. Mulcahy, who is a filmmaker and fiber artist, has been documenting the renovation process and made it into the first episode of “Barnyard Saints: On the Road,” which was screened on Sunday. It showed the process of acquiring the trailer and getting it onto Martha’s Vineyard, which turned out to be a more complicated than expected process.

Ms. Mulcahy and Mr. Roman have spent over a year renovating the trailer, which was the centerpiece of the potluck and film screening, put together with support from Pathways ARTS. The trailer is an energy efficient living space with solar panels, a composting toilet, full kitchen, and bedroom. It will serve as a home and mobile art studio. The itinerary starts up in New Hampshire and continues around the East coast during the peak of foliage season. Then, the trip follows the warm weather South into Florida and out West towards California. Ms. Mulcahy will continue to document their trip throughout the country and will share episodes at barnyardsaintsart.com as well as exclusive updates on mvtimes.com.