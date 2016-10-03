Police investigate dead body discovered in state forest

State and Edgartown Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest Saturday.

The man was apparently living at a campsite in the woods off a fire lane in the Edgartown portion of the forest adjacent to West Tisbury Road. A hunter checking on deer stands in anticipation of the start of deer archery season October 17 found the body.

State Police Sergeant Jeff Stone said foul play is not suspected. He said the man, who he declined to identify pending positive identification, appeared to have been living in the woods for several weeks.