Bridge Notes

At the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Sept. 26, nine tables were in play. Finishing first in the North-South position were Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear, followed by Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell in second, Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in third, and Sue Collinson and Sandy Smith in fourth. In the East-West direction, George and Isabel Shattuck finished in first place, followed by Jane Haley and Vicky Bologna in second, Cheryl and Renee Stark in third, and Sue Sadler and Sally Fitzgerald in fourth place.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Sept. 27, seven tables competed in the International Fund Game. First place overall went to Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Jim Kaplan and Don Nelson in second, Dan and Nancy Cabot in third, and Pauline Bullert and Cynthia Brogan in fourth. Finishing in fifth place were Michel Riel and Dave Donald.

For the Island Bridge Club game on Sept. 29, seven tables were in play for a special game. Finishing in first place overall were Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell in third place, Sue Collinson and Sandy Smith in fourth place, and Barbara Silk and Bea Phear In fifth place. Also finishing were Caroline Baum and Gerry Averill. If someone needs a partner for the Thursday-night game only, call Marianne at 508-696-8015.