Chilmark: Columbus Day weekend is here

It rained and it poured, puddles grew to mini ponds, mud sloshed, branches down, some trees too, the air warm enough for enjoying a dip in ocean waves, Chilmark Chocolates buzzed with lines out the door, and Kirtan at the Yoga Barn filled Friday evening with heart and soul.

The Columbus Day weekend is here; remember the library and Post Office are closed on Monday. Last day at the Chilmark General Store is Sunday, Oct. 9. Thank you for another great season to all the Menemsha and Chilmark businesses closing for the season; we’ll miss you and look forward to seeing you in May. Josh Aronie’s food truck will be back in early November, and don’t forget you can always get lunch or dinner from Menemsha Fish Market all year, and stop by Larsen’s Fish Market through Oct. 20, open daily until 6 pm, Fridays and Saturdays until 7 pm.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Bob Nixon, his wife Sarah, and their extended family on the death of his mother Agnes Nixon, 93, of Rosemont, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. His mother was a writer and producer who created soap operas including ”One Life to Live” and “All My Children.”

The Grey Barn and Farm is still offering Cheese Tours and Tastings on Fridays at 1:30 pm for $15 per person. Check their website for more info at thegreybarnandfarm.com.

Chilmark Chocolates has closed until Thursday, Oct. 27, but you can check out the Art of Chocolate at Featherstone Center for the Arts, which opens Friday, Oct. 7, with a preview party from 6 to 8 pm; tickets are $20 or patron tickets are $50. The festival continues through the weekend, open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm.

Best wishes to the bride, the Yard’s Jesse Keller, and groom, Menemsha fisherman Denny Jason, tying the knot on Saturday, Oct. 8. Congratulations to one and all.

If you have been coveting Candy Shweder’s work, it’s time for her yearly Up-Island Pottery studio sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 am to noon. Call 508-645-9015 for more info.

The Native Earth Teaching Farm’s annual Popcorn Festival is Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 am to 3 pm. Come enjoy goats, games, food, and fiber, free at 94 North Road. For more info, call 508-645-3304.

“Being Mortal” will be screened to benefit the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. For more info or tickets, see mvfilmsociety.com.

Stop by the Martha’s Vineyard Museum’s Gay Head Lighthouse 2016 Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 5:30 pm, free. Len Butler will be recognized for his leadership role in the lighthouse relocation project. Numerous other individuals and organizations, as well as the Island’s six towns that contributed to the move through Community Preservation Act funding, will also be recognized. Finally, the lighthouse visitor guides and volunteers who have opened the light to almost 20,000 visitors this summer will be thanked.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free series of six self-education sessions in Powerful Tools for Caregivers every Tuesday from Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, from 1:15 to 3:45 pm at the Anchors in Edgartown. This program is designed to help family caregivers handle the unique challenges of caregiving. Preregistration is required; for more information contact wbenedetto@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368, ext. 14.

Pizza nights at the Chilmark Community Church are on Tuesdays at 6 pm, free. All are welcome.

ACEMV.org classes begin next week; be sure to check out their schedule of fantastic credit and noncredit offerings.

Thomas Bena’s film, “One Big Home,” has weekly screenings off-Island, but you can catch a free screening on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center at the high school at 7 pm. Bena and Chris Murphy will be available for questions following the screening. Some other Chilmarkers appearing in the film include Lenny Jason, Clarissa Allen, and Frank Loruso, among many locals.

Have a good week.