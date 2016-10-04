Earl Bradford Richards, 85, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at his home in Edgartown. He was the husband of Barbara (Rich) Richards. His memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street, Edgartown, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 am, and burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in next week’s paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.