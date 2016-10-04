Fairy and Gnome House Building Day at W.T. library

On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will be offering its back garden as a haven for fairies and gnomes and their homes. It’s the 5th annual Lynne Whiting and Carol Brush Fairy and Gnome House Building Day. According to a press release, people are invited to gather and bring their own natural building materials — bark, shells, seed pods, feathers, twigs, rocks, fur, pinecones, moss, lichen, small driftwood, etc. Materials can be used or shared to build homes for a fairy or gnome. Refreshments will be provided to all the builders. If the weather looks iffy, call the library. The rain date is Thanksgiving weekend. This event is free and open to all ages.