Free Pilates and yoga classes at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library will offer four free yoga classes with local instructor Lisa Varno this fall: Mondays, Oct. 17 and 24, and Nov. 7 and 14, at 5:30 pm. According to a press release, all levels are welcome.

The class is Introduction to Vinyasa. This fun, engaging class teaches the fundamentals of vinyasa yoga, including sun salutations, standing poses, balancing postures, seated and reclining poses, gentle back bends, and core isolation. Special emphasis is placed on moving in and out of postures safely. Learn the correct alignment for integral poses, and discover how to connect these poses to the breath. This class is an excellent introduction for beginners, or for experienced students looking to fine-tune their practice.

The instructor, Lisa Varno, is a passionate, enthusiastic person, and a natural-born teacher, with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education. She has many years of public school teaching experience, and has expanded her repertoire to teaching yoga. Mr. Varno began her exploration of yoga over a decade ago, and completed her RYT-200 through Om My Yoga Academy. Her music and yoga students have ranged from toddlers to seniors, and she enjoys learning from her students as much as guiding them. Ms. Varno teaches with compassion and dedication, and strives to make students feel welcomed, inspired, and challenged within each class. In addition, she teaches private voice and piano lessons, and directs the Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Chorus.

Free Pilates series

The West Tisbury library will also offer four free Pilates classes with local instructor Judy Kranz on Fridays in October at 4 pm. “This form of exercise creates long, lean, and strong muscles and a strong core that promotes a healthy spine,” said Ms. Kranz. “The effects of practicing Pilates include the lessening of chronic lower back pain, chronic joint pain, and an increased sense of well-being. We defy gravity with Pilates!”

Ms. Kranz is a former dancer and actress who has been teaching Pilates since 2004, both in New York City and on the Island at the YMCA and the Field Club. She is experienced in working with all body types and improving chronic musculoskeletal weakness.

Class dates: Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28. All levels are welcome at both the yoga and Pilates classes. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. Participants must commit to all four sessions. Sign up at the library or call 508-693-3366. This series is free and open to ages 15 and up. Please wear comfortable clothing.