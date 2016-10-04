Oak Bluffs: Early voting dates

Everyone who is familiar with my column is much aware that I have a great fondness for dogs. But when I was a young child, we only had cats for pets. I do not think my father was much of a dog lover, and probably looked upon cats as four-legged mouse traps. Throughout the 60 years of my marriage, I always had a dog, but when the last one died, a few years ago, I made the difficult decision that I could not handle any more dogs or pets. Then when one of my daughters came to live with me almost two years ago, among the possessions she brought with her were three cats. We are now down to two, but cats are not dogs, as I soon found out. At first they acted as if they were in charge and I was the guest. Regally walking across the floor, they would stay about four inches beyond my grasp so I could not put them outside. Gradually we became more accustomed to one another but they still continue to have decision difficulties in entering and exiting the house. They now sit in my lap, when they want to, and as I walk through the house I feel a tail wrapping around my legs like a cool breeze on a cold windy day. This past week, while feeling a bit sick and spending a great deal of time in a recliner, I have found I have forgiven them, as they seemed to sense I needed comfort and slept constantly in my lap, this time wrapping a bit around my heart instead of my legs.

For the first time, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has decided to have early voting dates for the presidential election. Oak Bluffs will have early voting for the Nov. 8 presidential election, in the office next door to the town clerk’s office. Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 24, through Oct. 28, and Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, from 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. So now you will actually have a chance to be one of the first voters, if you choose to do so.

Another great Pulled Pork Dinner at the First Baptist Church Parish House in Vineyard Haven with Chef Roger Spinney will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 pm. The complete meal includes pulled pork, coleslaw, potato salad, cornbread, beans, dessert and beverage, all for only $12 per person. Takeout will also be available, and for more information or to reserve, call 508-693-1539; tickets may also be purchased at the door.

All Martha’s Vineyard license plate holders are invited to participate in a celebration observing the success of this project on Sunday, Oct. 16, the “Tour de MV License Plate,” a group caravan around the Island. Participants are asked to arrive at the MVRHS parking lot at 1:30 pm. The caravan will leave promptly at 2 pm from MVRHS, and end at MVCS for a barbecue and live entertainment by Tristan Israel and Paul Thurlow. Those participating must have a MV license plate on their vehicle. To pick up a previously ordered plate or to order a new plate, visit your local registry. The Island plates support Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and Island nonprofits that benefit youth and elders. Those interested are asked to register for the event by Oct. 11 at mvlicenseplate.com.

Apple Fest activity for children ages 2 and up will be held at the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 to 11:30 am at the Library Children’s Room. Come and celebrate the season with apple tastings, crafts, and games. Great fun.

The annual Fossil Day at our library on Oct. 13 from 4 to 7:45 pm will let you share your passion for prehistoric life; bring fossils to share, or just come and see what others bring.

Presenters and other persons available for discussion include scientists, museum curators, prehistorians, ocean divers, archaeologists, and paleontologists, and the event is open to all ages. Students are especially invited.

The Island community has been issued an invitation by the Martha’s Vineyard Museum to help celebrate the 2016 season at the Gay Head Lighthouse. The light will close on Columbus Day for the winter, and reopen Memorial Day weekend 2017, after a 2016 summer of nearly 20,000 visitors. Numerous individuals and organizations, as well as the Island six towns that contributed to the move of the light through Community Preservation Act funding, will be recognized, and of course the visitor guides and volunteers who have opened the Light to the public all summer.

The domestic violence and rape crisis program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Connect to End Violence, will hold its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8, in an effort to help raise awareness about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All proceeds benefit the Connect program. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 the day of the walk. Registration starts at 10:45 at the Edgartown Park and Ride Lot. The walk starts there at 11 am, and is two miles through downtown Edgartown. Water and snacks will be provided. For more info, please call 774-549-9667.

Who doesn’t love chocolate? The preview party for Featherstone’s 13th annual Art of Chocolate Festival takes place this Friday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 pm. The festival is Saturday

and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from noon to 4 pm each day. For tickets and information, please call Featherstone.

We send birthday smiles to Donna Joyce on the 7th, Ann Knight and Daniel Blake on Oct. 8, Todd Rebello and Mabel McCarthy on the 9th; grandson Benjamin Alley, Anita Billings, and Maximus Metell share the 10th, and Jack Sweeney, Joe deBettencourt, my sister Joyce Wadsworth, and Kristen Marthias on the 11th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.