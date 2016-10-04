REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: September 19 – 23, 2016

Chilmark

Sept. 19, Claire Nicole Chinoy, trustee of the Claire Nicole Chinoy Revocable Trust, and Michael Chinoy and Lynn Shelton Curry, trustees of the Michael Chinoy & Lynne Shelton Curry Living Trust, and John K. Krich sold 31 Flanders Lane to Lee and John Englert for $985,000.

Sept. 20, John G. Hornblower, David M. Hornblower, and James W. Hornblower, trustees of the Bluff House Realty Trust and the Bluff House Dynasty Realty Trust, sold 78 Squibnocket Farm Rd. and lot 1 on Squibnocket Ridge for $7,350,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 19, Russell B. and Claudia A. Swapp sold 1 Knoll Drive to Kathleen Tierney and Richard Mackool for $1,849,000.

Sept. 19, Robert M. Pierce, trustee of the Blueberry Real Estate Trust, sold 51 Old Purchase Rd. to Kenneth and Patricia Topping for $615,000.

Sept. 19, HHC One Massasoit LLC sold 94 Pease’s Point Way South to Martha’s Vineyard Venture LLC for $1,775,000.

Sept. 21, Margaret A. Chirgwin sold 41 Old Purchase Rd. to Tilma Zyla for $514,000.

Sept. 23, John W. Magnuson and Barbara M. Phillips sold 104 Cooke St. to Brian C. and Dana H. Lawlor for $1,250,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 20, Michael L. Kudravetz and Susan K. Fecitt, trustees of the Martha F. Kudravetz Revocable Trust, sold a lot on Beach Rd. to Paul A. Akerman and Mairi Jacqueline Maley for $25,000.

Sept. 20, Michael L. Kudravetz and Susan K. Fecitt, trustees of the Martha F. Kudravetz Revocable Trust, sold 116 Eastville Ave. to Robert M. McCarron, trustee of the Eastville Corner Realty Trust, for $400,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 19, Akeyah J. Lucas, f/k/a Akeyah J. Nunes, Dana K. Hanlon, Robin W. Carberry, and Andrew P. Jahnes sold 164 Fairfield Ave. to Akeyah J. Lucas and Justin D. Lucas for $150,000.

Sept. 20, 71 State Road MV LLC sold 71 State Rd. to Michael and Mildred Cohen for $1,000,000.

Sept. 21, Barry J. Goldberg, trustee of 150 Cove Road Realty Trust, sold Unit 11, 150 Cove Rd. to Mary K. Hochberg for $533,200.