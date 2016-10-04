REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: September 26 – 30, 2016

Edgartown

Sept. 26, Daniel and Kathryn Higgins sold a portion of 29 Plain Field Way to Jess and Linda Shapiro for $20,000.

Sept. 28, James J. and Nancy A. Pardini sold Edgartown Commons Condo Unit 20 at 17 Mill St. to Ekaterina Daniel and Edward C. Daniel for $223,000.

Sept. 28, Margaret A. Chirgwin sold 21 Saddle Club Rd. to Fredrick C. Harris for $540,000.

Sept. 29, Perry A. Kingman, Elizabeth K. Costello, and Daniel R. Kingman, trustees of the Kingman Family Edgartown Trust, sold Lot 1 on Middle St. and South St. to Adam Moran and Maya A. Moran for $1,000,000.

Sept. 29, Perry A. Kingman, Elizabeth K. Costello, and Daniel R. Kingman, trustees of the Kingman Family Edgartown Trust, sold Lot 2 on Middle St. and South St. to Nathan Hagen and Jean Kanarian for $850,000.

Sept. 29, Michael Hegarty and Rebecca Hegarty sold 21 Bankers Way to Marigil Walsh for $3,500,000.

Sept. 30, John W. Magnuson sold 10 Magnuson Way to Jason and Julie Mehring for $1,485,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 27, Katie D. Halsey, trustee of the Katie D. Halsey Revocable Trust, sold 90 Meadow Ave. to 30-32 Rowe Street LLC for $1,031,584.

Sept. 27, Arthur L. Walton, Jr. and Linda V. Dare-Walton sold 26 Bayes Hill RD. to Elsworth Smith and Christell Carty for $665,000.

Sept. 29, Robert J. Carnevale and Jean Marie Carnevale sold 15 Stone Pound Way to Jeffrey R. and Ardell C. Otten for $917,500.

Sept. 30, Albert and Patricia Mark sold 2A Little Pond Rd. to Alfred C. Fuller 2nd and Margaret Fuller for $1,049,000.

Sept. 30, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold Lot 13 Paddock Rd. to George Zagrafos, trustee of MVY Paddock Rd. Realty Trust, for $550,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 26, John W. and Hope L. Hetherington sold Unit 10 and Unit 1, 77 Cove Rd. to Nancy and Elijah Anderson for $651,000.

Sept. 26, Todd K. Hanna and Karla Hanna sold 22 Clark Ave. to Dawn Braasch for $468,500.

Sept. 27, Richard F. and Kelly E. McElhinney sold 46 Cow Path to Michael Kramer and Mary Ellen Kramer for $799,000.

Sept. 29, Paul D. Adler, trustee of 14 Pine Street Realty Trust sold a lot on Amelia’s Way to Walston Bobb-Semple and Crystal Bobb-Semple for $245,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 29, Steven L. Carter and Laurie A. Sherman sold 29 Sachem Circle to Concourse Holding LLC for $900,000.

Sept. 29, April Thanhauser sold 24 Indian Pipe Lane to Julian and Stacy Wise for $860,000.