Tisbury: VH library receives grant

Our Vineyard Haven library has changed the time for the weekly Thursday programs for ages

5 and up. These now start at 3:30 instead of 4 pm. Today, Oct. 6, at 3:30 pm, is a special program about sea life presented by Josey Kirkland from Felix Neck, for kids 5 and up.

Welcome to Jan Mead. She is now in her new home at the Henrietta Brewer House. Friends can visit, and you can call her. She still has her old O.B. phone number.

This Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 am to 3 pm, the Native Earth Teaching Farm invites you to a free gathering to celebrate the end of the season. Local food, games, and fiber activities for humans of all ages, and abundant popcorn for everyone else, especially the ducks and pygmy goats.

The farm is on North Road, near Tea Lane, in Chilmark.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosts a celebration to end the season at the Gay Head Light on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 5:30 pm at the base of the light. Admission is free, and the lighthouse will be open until 5:30 pm.

If you missed your flu shot at the high school, we found the process easy and quick at Vineyard Scripts. And it really did not hurt. Now if only we could only get a preventive shot for Lyme disease.

ACE MV offers computer classes this fall, beginning the second week of October. These include Excel for Beginners and classes focused on business such as Google Docs & Apps, Graphic Design, Professional Communication, and Launch Your Business Dream, with practical advice. Sign up now.

Congratulations to the Vineyard Haven Public Library, which received a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for $10,000 from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. The grant, called Mind in the Making, supports the development of innovative programming and spaces to encourage invention and tinkering, where children up to age 6 can explore simple concepts in real ways. This fuels the child’s natural curiosity and helps develop fine motor skills, problem-solving abilities, and peer relationships. The library will use the funds for enhancement of the children’s programming and for creativity kits that can be borrowed by parents or used in local preschools.

Amy Ryan, director of the Vineyard Haven library, says that two other Island libraries received LSTA grants this year: West Tisbury, for Health Literacy, and Oak Bluffs, for Serving People with Disabilities. In addition to grants, the Massachusetts Board uses funds to support programs such as the summer reading programs, databases, the eBook program, the Commonwealth Catalog (the new virtual catalogue), and mass.gov/libraries, which provides information and resources for residents.

Doors at the Vineyard Haven library open at 8:30 pm next Sunday, Oct. 9, for showing the second presidential debate. This will be in a town-meeting format, with half the questions from participants and half from the moderators. The participants are uncommitted voters. The moderators are Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz. Popcorn and lemonade available at the library.

Taste something delicious at the Art of Chocolate Festival at Featherstone on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from noon to 4.

Enjoy beautiful examples of photographs by Vineyard Colors in the art space at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, through Oct. 17.

Next Thursday, Oct. 13, you can see some fossils and learn more about them. Celebrate National Fossil Day at the Oak Bluffs library from 4 to 7:45 pm. Bring your own fossils if you have them. This event is free and for all ages.

The Pulled Pork Dinner with Chef Roger Spinney is back by popular demand for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the First Baptist Parish House. The dinner includes pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread, potato salad, beverage and dessert. Eat in or take out for $12. Pay at the door, or reserve at 508-693-1539.

We hear that Paul Munafo is at home. Best wishes to Paul for a rapid recovery.

Happy 55th anniversary to my husband Donald Mayhew tomorrow, with hopes that this year’s celebration will be easier on both of us.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Anne Lesnikowski. She turned 96 last Monday.

Happy birthday today to Donald Childs. Tomorrow belongs to Pat Benway. Lots of birthday candles will brighten the day on Wednesday for Ryan David Dunbar, Lee Lowe, and Chris Lowe.

Heard on Main Street: One thing you can’t recycle is wasted time.