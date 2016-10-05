Carpe diem

To the Editor:

Thank you, Oak Bluffs, for the Craft Beer Festival last Saturday. I am so very grateful to hear laughter and music in my neighborhood.

Too many communities I’ve lived in before were dead silent — couched people glued to their TVs and computers, isolated and depressed.

I grew up envying the other countries I read about in foreign-language classes — countries with indigenous music, dance, and flirtatious promenades — and wondering how we had rendered ours so sterile.

Then I found the spirited town of Oak Bluffs. The town overflows with joie de vivre, parades, dances, bands, bars, and yes, beer. Our community seeks better health for its residents? The health benefits of the beerfest include fresh air, exercise, sunlight, increased serotonin from fun, decreased blood pressure from music, and companionship.

A few doors down from our house is the village graveyard. I suspect when I am moved there, I will have my fill of silence. Until then, to life.

Sheila Terranova Beasley

Oak Bluffs