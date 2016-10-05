Edgartown selectmen hear report from animal control officer

Edgartown animal control officer Barbara Prada shared her quarterly report with the board of selectmen on Monday. The number of calls about injured seagulls, errant turkeys, and downed deer increased along with the number of vehicles at the Triangle during the summer months.

Ms. Prada told the selectmen that the number of dog bites over the past six months was up. “There was one day when it was really crazy,” she said. “We got a call about a dog bite and then less than two hours later, we got another call about a dog bite — both Labs, and both being walked by children. Don’t let a 5- or 8-year-old walk a dog alone.”

From April through September, Ms. Prada’s office received a total of 514 calls regarding dogs; two calls concerning dogs and livestock; 132 calls about cats; and 76 calls regarding squirrels, osprey, moles, llamas, pigs, deer, bats, horses, cows, a miniature horse, turkeys, peacocks, chickens, and an owl and a Canada goose.

One particular call that distressed Ms. Prada concerned a dog that washed up on a Chappy beach.

“What?” selectman Margaret Serpa asked.

“A neutered male Jack Russell terrier washed up on a Chappy beach in September,” Ms. Prada explained. “I just feel so bad for that dog.” Her report lists the dog as “unclaimed.”

At the end of the brief meeting, Edgartown resident Pat Tyra was recognized by the board. She said she had waited all summer for the brick sidewalk on Dock Street to be repaired.

“The bricks are broken and chipped, and it’s dangerous,” she told the selectmen. “It’s a liability, and there’s been no movement to fix it.”

Ms. Tyra said that if someone with crutches or a walker or someone wearing heels tried to walk on the sidewalk, it would be a hazard. “Those bricks are disgraceful,” she said.

The selectmen agreed with her.

“We can ask Stuart [Fuller] to move this up on his schedule,” selectman Michael Donaroma said.

Ms. Tyra also offered a thank-you to conservation agent Jane Varkonda for addressing the overgrowth around a memorial at Jernegan Pond.