To the Editor:

To reduce traffic and make money, create a disincentive to bring cars to the Island.

Have off-Island visitors pay very large fees — $250 or more. SSA could collect the fee on top of the regular fare, keep a goodly portion, and send the balance to, say, affordable housing initiatives on the Island.

Suitable exemptions for bona fide Islanders.

Like arrangement for Woods Hole and Falmouth parking.

Arthur Yorke Allen

New York City and Edgartown