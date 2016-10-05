Martha’s Vineyard over-40 ties with Milton United

On Sunday the Vineyard over-40 soccer team held top-of-the-table Milton United to a 1-1 draw. For the first time this year, the stunned Milton team dropped points in their bid for the title.

After a hard-fought first half, the two teams were level at nil. Early in the second half, Milton struck first when a cross from the left was met by their striker, who glanced the ball past the reach of Carlos DeOliveira to score against the Vineyard. Vineyard captain John Walsh urged his team on, and midway through the second half, the Vineyard leveled the score. Reinaldo Laurindo scored his sixth goal of the campaign with a neat chip over the goalkeeper, after being cleverly played in by Ronaldo Andrade.

For the rest of the game, the Vineyard took control of the ball and piled on the pressure. However, they couldn’t find a way past the dogged Milton defense. The result leaves the Vineyard three points behind the leaders. The Vineyard will play their next game in Bourne against Mendon.