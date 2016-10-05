Mink Meadows hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit M.V. Big Brothers Big Sisters

Mink Meadows hosted its 30th annual MV Big Golf Fore Kids tournament on Sunday. The beautiful weather contributed to the fantastic spirit of the day, as golfers took to the Mink Meadows course following coffee and breakfast foods provided by Edgartown Meat and Fish Market and Humphreys. The event, put together by Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank and Mink Meadows Golf Club, benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters of Martha’s Vineyard.

Winner this year, and recipient of the Howard W. Leonard memorial trophy, was the team of J.C. Murphy, Bruce Stone, Lenny Vanderhoop, and Tim Amaral, with a score of 59.25. Close behind in second place was the team of Will Warner, Henry Warner, and Ben Cabot, with a score of 62.87. The third-place team finished excruciatingly close, with Abbe Burt, Elliot Kronstein, David Finkelstein, and Molly Finkelstein at 63.

Winners for closest to the pin were Jane Barbini and Richard Stone. Longest-drive awards went to Katie Morse and Woody Araujo. After enjoying a delicious lunch provided by local vendors, raffle winners were announced, and thank-you gifts were given to all participants.

Big Brothers Big Sisters thanks the community for contributing to this event. The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is actively searching for adult mentors and program volunteers. If you think you can brighten a young person’s life, please call for more information at BBBS of Cape Cod and the Islands, 508-771-5150, or go to bbbsmb.org/cape-cod/volunteer.