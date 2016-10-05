Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/ Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final da versão em inglês

It is that time of the year where we get to appreciate different aspects of living on the Island, as well as new opportunities for folks looking to integrate into the Island community. Below you can read details about some of the events I recommend, and if you haven’t tried them yet, you should give them a go this year.

As the Brazilian Art Show comes to an end, don’t miss the 13th annual Art of Chocolate Festival, presented this year in honor of the festival’s founder, Malcolm Campbell. The preview party will be Friday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 pm, and the festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 12 to 4 pm. Each day you can have a taste of Island-made chocolate treats from local bakeries, restaurants, and chocolatiers that will fill Featherstone. The festival has everything from chocolate cake, mousse, and truffles to cookies, ice cream sundaes, and croissants. For more information, go to featherstoneart.org or call 508-693-1850.

Another fun festival happening this weekend is the Popcorn Festival on Oct. 9, from 10 am to 3 pm at Native Earth Teaching Farm in Chilmark. Bring your kids to participate in some fall farm fun and help celebrate popcorn. Share some snacks with the friendly farm animals, including pygmy goats. Free admission. For more information, visit nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

For horse lovers, don’t miss Rock Your Boots Festival on Oct. 7, from 6 to 9 pm at Sailing Camp Park in Oak Bluffs. The Rock Your Boots Festival is Rising Tide Therapeutic Equestrian Center’s fall fundraiser, featuring live music by the Mike Benjamin Band, a silent auction and raffle, beer, wine, apps, and a local raw bar by the Oak Bluffs Fish Market. Admission is $50. For tickets or more information, call 508-693-1185 or contact info@risingtidetec.org.

Also happening this weekend is the Harvest Festival on Oct. 8, from 11 am to 3 pm at Vineyard Gardens in West Tisbury. Celebrate autumn with the whole family at Vineyard Gardens’ best event of the season. There will be hands-on nature projects, hot dogs, caramel apples, pumpkin pie, and refreshments. Everything is free. For more information, visit vineyardgardens.net.

All the Island libraries will continue to have great programs for the whole family; check their websites for the days and times of activities that will propel little kids to learn how to read and write and have an appreciation for books. They have stupendous events that will really foster your kids’ imagination, such as the “Build a Fairy or Gnome House,” happening this Sunday, Oct. 8, at the West Tisbury library from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Free admission.

Last, if you didn’t get to graduate from high school in Brazil, ACE MV is now offering a great opportunity for folks looking to get an education. Prepare yourself for taking the HiSET Examination (high school diploma equivalent), and develop the communication skills to advance in any field you would like to investigate.This country is the land of opportunity, and education is a necessary step if you have big dreams. The courses consist of 10 Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. They began on Sept. 26, and it will go until Nov. 30, but it’s not too late to enroll. The fee is $200 per HiSET subject: math, science, social studies, reading and writing in English. The classes are held at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Writing Lab, room 401. For more information, call 508-693-9222.

Portuguese version – Versão em português

Chegou aquela época do ano quando nós apreciamos os diferentes aspectos de viver na Ilha, bem como para o pessoal que está procurando por oportunidades de integrarem-se à comunidade da Ilha. Abaixo você pode ler detalhes sobre alguns dos eventos que recomendo, e se você ainda não deu uma chance a eles, deveria dar este ano.

Como o Brazilian Art Show já chegou ao seu fim, não perca o 13º Festival Anual de Chocolate. A pré festa será na sexta feira, 7 de outubro, das 6 às 8 da noite, e o festival começa no sábado, 8 de outubro, e sábado, 9 de outubro do 12h às 4 da tarde. Você poderá provar diversos tipos de chocolates feitos aqui na ilha, delícias feitas em confeitarias locais, restaurantes e chocolaterias que irão preencher o Featherstone. O festival terá de tudo um pouco, bolos de chocolate, mousse, de trufas aos biscoitos, sorvetes e croissants. Para mais informações, acesse featherstoneart.org ou ligue 508-693-1850

Outro festival divertido que estará acontecendo neste final de semana é o Festival Popcorn (Festival da Pipoca), no dia 9 de outubro, das 10 da manhã às 3 da tarde no Native Earth Teaching Farm em Chillmark. Traga suas crianças para a diversão de outono na fazenda e celebrar a pipoca. Compartilhar alguns aperitivos com os amigáveis animais da fazenda, incluindo a cabra pigmeu. Inscrição gratuita. Para mais informações, acesse nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

Para os amantes de cavalo, não perca o Rock Your Boots Festival (Festival Mexa Suas Botas) no dia 7 de outubro, das 6 às 9 da noite no Sailing Camp Park em Oak Bluffs. O Rock Your Boots Festival é o evento de arrecadação de outono do Centro Terapêutico Hípico Maré Alta (Rising Tide Therapeutic Equestrian Center’s), com música ao vivo por Mike Benjamin Band, um leilão silencioso e rifa, cerveja, vinhos, aperitivos e etc. A inscrição é $50. Para os ingressos ou mais informações, ligue 508-693-1185 ou entre em contato pelo info@risingtidetec.org.

Também acontecendo esse final de semana é o Festival Harvest, no dia 8 de outubro, das 11 às 3 da tarde no Vineyard Gardens em West Tisbury. Celebre o outono no melhor evento da estação com toda a família no Vineyard Gardens. Terá projetos de mãos à obra na natureza, cachorro quente, maçãs caramelizadas, torta de abóbora e refrescos. Tudo é grátis. Para mais informações, visite vineyardgardens.net.

Todas as bibliotecas da ilha continuarão a ter ótimos programas para toda família; confira seus sites para os dias e horário das atividades que irão impulsionar as crianças pequenas a aprender a ler, escrever e tomar gosto pelos livros. Eles têm eventos estupendos que irão alimentar a imaginação de seus filhos, como o “Build a Fairy or Gnome House,” (Construa a Casa de uma Fada ou Gnomo), acontecendo esse sábado, 8 de outubro, na biblioteca de West Tisbury das 10:30 da manhã até o 12:30. Inscrição gratuita.

Por último, se você não se formou no Ensino Médio no Brasil, ACE MV está oferecendo agora uma ótima oportunidade para as pessoas que estão procurando pela oportunidade de estudar. Prepare-se para fazer a prova HiSET Examination (diploma equivalente do ensino médio), e desenvolva habilidades de comunicação para avançar em qualquer campo que você gostaria de conhecer. Esse país é a terra das oportunidades, e a educação é um degrau necessário se você tem sonhos grandes. Os cursos consiste em 10 segundas e quartas das 6:30 às 8:30 da noite. Eles começaram no dia 26 de setembro, e irão até 30 de novembro, mas ainda não é tarde para se inscrever. A taxa é $200 por matéria no HiSET: matemática, ciência, estudos sociais, leitura e redação em inglês. As aulas são realizadas na Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Writing Lab, sala 401. Para mais informações ligue 508-693-9222.