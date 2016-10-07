Martha’s Vineyard court report: Sept. 26

September 26, 2016

Michael B. Dunn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/29/69, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Emily Ryan Hallbilsback, West Tisbury; DOB 5/13/94, malicious destruction of property over $250, a second charge of malicious destruction of property over $250, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Marina Jurcevic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/18/91, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Jermaine Elton Sharpe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/23/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; failure to wear seat belt: not responsible.

September 29, 2016

Ricardo O. Andrade, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/6/75, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Keith David Brozek, Cleveland, OH; DOB 11/23/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, 2nd offense, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Wesley Dasilva, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/17/80, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial conference.

Heros DeCastro, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/14/87, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Edson Luduvino Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/11/81, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

William A. Engler, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/8/65, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure to prosecute.

Sean M. Geddis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/19/92, malicious destruction of property over $250: continued to pretrial conference

Luciano Lopes-DeSouza, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/21/85, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael J. McCarthy, Boston; DOB 5/11/62, assault and battery: pretrial probation for one year with conditions; a second charge of assault and battery: pretrial probation for one year.

Diego Mendes, Edgartown; DOB 1/30/85, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Kelly M. O’Connell, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/1/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, 2nd offense: guilty – 90 days in the house of correction, probation for two years, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, probation for two years, must pay $250 court cost and take the safe driver class; marked lanes violation: not responsible; child endangerment while OUI: guilty, probation for two years.

Wilson Miguel Perdomo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/2/92, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Jose Rodrigues, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/1/69, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, larceny over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, larceny over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

September 30, 2016

Jordan U. Iheke, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/6/93, selling/delivering liquor to person under 21: continued to pretrial conference.

Jordan U. Iheke, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/6/93, larceny under $250, a second charge of larceny under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Jake C. Merrill, West Tisbury; DOB 3/18/81, larceny by check under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Emily K. Roberts, Edgartown; DOB 7/25/92, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF.