Resident input wanted for Martha’s Vineyard housing survey

The All Island Planning Board (AIPB), in conjunction with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC), have created a housing survey that will be a key component in developing a Housing Production Plan (HPP), the first step in the campaign to create more moderate and community housing on Martha’s Vineyard.

The survey is available at the MVC and Island Housing Trust websites, as well as the MV Housing Rentals Facebook page.

Paper copies of the survey will be distributed to all town Councils on Aging, libraries and to various restaurants, according to the AIPB.

“We had over 200 responses in the first day the survey was up,” MVC executive director Adam Turner said at the commission’s Thursday night meeting. “We’re hoping to get at least 1,000.”

An HPP will be created for each town, and eventually for the Island as a whole. It will inform how much housing five of the six Island towns need to develop to meet the 10 percent Chapter 40B State Housing Inventory (SHI) per Massachusetts Housing and Community Development (DHCD) guidelines. Currently, Aquinnah is the only Island town that meets the 10 percent benchmark.

The AIPB is seeking volunteers to distribute copies of the survey at various Island locations. For more information, contact Peter Temple at peter@mvdonors.org.