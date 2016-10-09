Islanders dominate Columbus Day 5k

A soaking wet day greeted racers of this year’s Columbus Day 5k in Oak Bluffs on Sunday. 89 people lined up across from the police station on Lake Avenue near Ocean Park and took off along a course that circled around East Chop and ended in front of the Summercamp Hotel. Organizers expected close to 200 people for the 27th incarnation of this late season run. However, the harsh rain and low temperatures hampered any hopes of a high turnout.

Vineyarders comprised half of the top ten fastest scores of the day. For the second year in a row, Reann Steenkamp of Vineyard Haven came in first with a time of 19:38. In second place was Dan Feye of New York City (19:39) and Maureen Larkin of Walpole came in third place (22:19).

Other notable Vineyard runners within the top ten runners included Eliska Surygkova of Vineyard Haven (23:39), Sam Hoyt of Edgartown (24:07), Corrin Buchwald of Tisbury (24:13), and Jack Wojnowski of Vineyard Haven (24:30).

The race benefited the Oak Bluffs 8th grade class trip. This is the third year that Eve Heyman from the Oak Bluffs school has helped facilitate the race to help students pay for the trip. Students will be going to New York City, Philadelphia, and Gettysburg from June 4-9 of next year.

Grace O’Malley, an 8th grader volunteering for her trip at the finish line, said she is excited for the upcoming trip and going to Hershey Park, but after standing in the pouring rain for nearly two hours, she was more excited to go home and warm up after the race.

Results can be found at coolrunning.com.