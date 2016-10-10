Art of Chocolate delights Martha’s Vineyard

This weekend, the word on everyone’s tongue at Featherstone was “delicious.” The 13th annual Art of Chocolate Festival brought the best of Martha’s Vineyard chocolate treats under one roof. About 1,000 people attended the two day festivities and crowded around tables sampling decadent chocolate delights.

“In spite of the rain and Patriots game, we had a steady stream of people,” organizer Ann Smith said.

The festival is staple of the Martha’s Vineyard fall season and challenges local vendors to provide a high caliber sampling of handcrafted chocolate desserts. $5 bought two tastes, or you could get five tastes for $10.

The Scottish Bakehouse made chocolate macaroons, Enchanted Chocolates provided non-pareils and almond butter crunch bars, and Chef Peter Smyth from Slice of Life cafe whipped up individual cups of chocolate mousse. But the chocolate didn’t stop there. A fondue fountain bubbled warm milk chocolate and massive cakes abounded from Cakes by Liz and Black Dog Bakery. Lucky Hanks made a melt-in-your-mouth flourless cake and Chilmark Chocolate provided a festival exclusive fudge that was served over an ice cream sundae. Lindt Chocolate donated over 2,500 dark, milk, and white chocolate truffles that became the prizes of a guessing contest.

“Chocolate makes people happy,” Ms. Smith said. “Everyone who comes is happy, so it’s a really fun lovely weekend. Lots of people made wonderful comments about the chocolate and how they are in heaven.”

“I’m having a fun time though I’m covered in chocolate,” chocolate sampler Cali Giglio said. “It probably wasn’t a good idea to wear a white shirt.”

More than a few guests left covered in chocolate, a true mark of success from this sweet retreat.