Get ready for National Fossil Day

Celebrate National Fossil Day at the Oak Bluffs library this Thursday, October 13 from 4 until 7:45 pm. There will be guest presenters to display and discuss fossils, including Ann Ducharme of the MV Museum, and guests from the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the National Ocean Sciences carbon dating facility, and more. Bring in a fossil to show others and ask the experts about. For more information, call 508-693-9433 or visit oakbluffslibrary.org.