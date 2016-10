The Model A Restorers Club of Massachusetts (MARCOM), will visit Martha’s Vineyard in collaboration with the 10th Annual Food & Wine Festival this October 14-16. MARCOM is celebrating 60 years as a club, celebrating the preservation, restoration, use, and enjoyment of the Model A Ford. The cars will be on display Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings and evenings at the Hanover House in Vineyard Haven. For more information, contact Ken Trudel at 401-427-0309.