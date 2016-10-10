Sengekontacket closed to shellfishing

Due to the heavy rain over the weekend, Sengekontacket Pond is closed to shellfishing. The earliest date that it will re-open is Saturday, October 15, according to Edgartown Shellfish Constable Paul Bagnall.

Under an agreement with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), shellfish wardens are required to close the pond to shellfishing in October when rainfall exceeds one inch, and the pond must remain closed to shellfishing for a minimum of five days.

Information about Sengekontacket closings and reopenings is available at the Edgartown Shellfish Department (508-627-7570), on the Oak Bluffs town web site, or by calling the Oak Bluffs Shellfish Department (508) 693-0072.

When the small red flag is flying at either Little Bridge or Big Bridge, the pond is closed to shellfishing.