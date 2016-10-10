Services Thursday for Joyce Brigish

Joyce Brigish of West Tisbury died peacefully on Sunday, October 9 at home. Her incredibly courageous 9-month fight with mesothelioma is an inspiration for all.

Joyce’s life will be celebrated at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Pine St., Vineyard Haven followed by burial on Thursday, October 13 at 11AM. An obituary will be published next week.

Shiva will take place at the Brigish home at 34 South Pond Road, West Tisbury on Thursday, October 13, from 4 to 8 PM and on Saturday, October 15 from 7 to 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either: Camp Jabberwocky, PO Box 711, West Tisbury, MA 02575 or Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, PO Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.