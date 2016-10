7 am, Monday

In the face of a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service until 2 pm, the Steamship Authority is operating on a trip-by-trip basis Monday.

The Steamship Authority has advised travelers to check the Authority’s website for further updates.

For more information, call 508-548-3788 or 508-693-0367.

Current Conditions may be viewed at www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status.