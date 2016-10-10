SSA shifts boats from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven

8:45 am, Monday

In the face of stiff winds, the Steamship Authority is shifting boats scheduled to arrive and depart from Oak Bluffs to its Vineyard Haven terminal.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that is in effect until 2pm, Monday.

Earlier in the morning the SSA announced it was sailing on a trip-by-trip basis. Ferries appear to be arriving and departing from Vineyard Haven with no delays. Travelers are advised to check with the boatline.

For more information, please call 508-548-3788 or 508-693-0367.

Current Conditions may be viewed at www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status.