Take a moonlight stroll

Join the Trustees of Reservations for a nighttime stroll in the light of the full moon this Sunday, October 16 at Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge on Chappaquiddick. An over-sand tour truck will carry guests deep into Cape Poge, where they can enjoy the tranquility of Cape Poge Bay, and a leisurely walk through the cedars. Pre-registration is required. The cost for a member adult is $28; member child: $16; non-member adult: $35; nonmember child: $20. The walk begins at 6 pm. To register and for more information, call 508-693-7662 or visit thetrustees.org.