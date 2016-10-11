Aquinnah: It’s a wrap!

It’s a wrap, folks! The summer season is officially over, and the winter season has begun. First the good news: The Orange Peel Bakery Café will remain open (weather permitting) through October. Pizza night will continue on Wednesdays at the Bakery until the end of the month. Many of the stores at the Cliffs will be open through Thanksgiving. Jason Widdis kept his shop open through the winter last year, and fingers crossed he will do the same again this year. Chilmark Chocolates will reopen on Oct. 22. Now the bad news: The Aquinnah Shop, Cliffhangers, the Outermost Inn, Chilmark Tavern, and the Chilmark Store are all closed for the season. They will not reopen until May 2017, which at this point feels like 10 years from now. Thank you, everyone, for all your hard work this season. I had many fine meals at all of these establishments, and look forward to next summer for many more.

The second part of the discussion on how the town should use the Manning property will be tonight at 5:30 at the Town Hall. You do not have to have attended the first conversation to attend this one. Just come and share your thoughts and listen to your neighbors.

We all know housing is a huge issue on the Island, so what better way to spend an evening than to see a film about oversize homes on Martha’s Vineyard? Thomas Bena’s documentary, “One Big Home,” will screen tonight at 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs. The screening is free, and raises some excellent points about house size and what are appropriate expectations and restrictions when building in a small community.

The library will host story time on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am, Kid’s Craft will be Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, and Tuesday at 4 pm is the Afterschool Club. On Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 pm, there will be a Halloween Party! There will be creepy-crawly crafts, slime making, glow-in-the dark-tattoos, a costume parade, and of course, candy.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free series of eight sessions in “A Matter of Balance” every Monday, starting Oct. 24 through Dec.12, from 10 am to noon. Participants will become more confident about managing falls, identify ways to reduce falls, and learn and engage in exercises to help increase their strength and balance. Preregistration is required. For location and information email ksamways@ihimv.org or call 508-627-5797, ext. 114.

Goodbye to all our summer friends. Thanks for the good times, and we will see you next year.