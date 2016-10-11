Barbara A. Entwistle

Barbara A. (Moalli) Entwistle of Vineyard Haven died at the age of 92 at Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, 2016, following a fall in her home.

Barbara was born in Gloucester to Anna (Griffin) Moalli and Rudolf Moalli. Barbara graduated from Framingham State College, and came to the Vineyard for her first teaching position. She was an elementary school teacher for many years at the Tisbury School, mainly in the third grade.

Upon coming to the Vineyard she met her husband, Sturgis Entwistle, through his cousin who was a fellow teacher. Sturgis built their home in the early 1950s, where they resided until each of their deaths. Barbara was independent, generous, hard-working, and enjoyed being in charge of her life. She will be missed.

Barbara leaves her daughter Kristy Erickson and her husband David of Carlisle, and grandchildren Kelsey and Shayna Erickson. She also leaves her son Dean Entwistle of Dallastown, Pa., and grandchildren Jenna and Justin Entwistle, and Justin’s wife Leeann. In addition, she leaves her brother Richard Moalli of South Boston, and his children Heidi and Richard of Kittery, Maine.

A graveside service will be held at the West Tisbury Cemetery, State Road, West Tisbury, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1:30 pm, followed by refreshments at Barbara’s home.