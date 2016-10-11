Bridge Results

At the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Oct. 3, eight tables were in play. Finishing first in the North-South direction were Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear, followed by Deirdre Ling and Carol Whitmarsh in second, and Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in third. In the East-West direction, George and Isabel Shattuck finished in first place, followed by Judy Maynes and Jean McCarthy in second, and Lolly Hand and Sharon Pearson in third.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Oct. 4, four teams competed in a team-of-four match. First place went to the team including Cheryl Neal, Dotti Arnold, Carol Whitmarsh, and Deirdre Ling. Also earning masterpoints were the team including Dave Donald, Colleen Morris, Art Spielvogel, and Michel Riel; and the team including Barbara Silk, John O’Keefe, Bea Phear, and Cecily Greenaway.

At the Island Bridge Club game on Oct. 6, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place overall were Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe, followed by Dave Donald and Rich Colter in second, Dan and Nancy Cabot in third place, and Deirdre Ling and Carol Whitmarsh in fourth place. Game time is 6 pm. If someone needs a partner for the Thursday night game only, call Marianne at 508-696-8015.