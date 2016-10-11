Earl Bradford Richards, 85, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at his home in Edgartown.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Rich) Richards. He also leaves four daughters, Kim Richards, Lisa Richards, Karen Burrell and her husband Jerry, and Lori Ann Gregory and her husband Joel; and also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street, Edgartown, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 am; burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown. Donations in Earl’s memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601. Arrangements are under the care of Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.