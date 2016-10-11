Martha’s Vineyard voters may vote early in upcoming election

Early voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 24, and continue through Friday, Nov. 4. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

A new law allows all registered voters in Massachusetts to vote before election day. Previously, only voters who requested an absentee ballot were allowed to vote.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 24, and continue through Friday, Nov. 4. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Although absentee voting will still be available for registered voters who qualify, only those who will be absent from their city or town on Election Day, or have a disability that prevents them from going to the polls, or have a religious belief preventing the same, are legally allowed to vote by absentee ballot, according to a press release.

Registered voters do not need an excuse or reason to vote early. They need only be registered. To check to see if you are registered to vote, and to find information on how to register to vote, you may visit the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website at sec.state.ma.us/ele. Online registration is available at RegisterToVoteMA.com. A license or an I.D. issued by the Registry of Motor Vehicles is required. The deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 19.

Early voting hours are as follows:

Aquinnah town hall: 12-4 pm, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; Oct. 24, 26, 27, 31, Nov. 2, 3.

Chilmark town hall: 8 am-noon, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4.

West Tisbury town hall: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4.

Edgartown: 8 am-4pm, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 9am-noon, Saturday, Oct. 29.

Oak Bluffs town hall (lower level): 8:30 am-4pm, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4.

Tisbury: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4.