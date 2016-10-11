West Tisbury selectmen interview animal control officer candidates

Five people have applied to fill the job held by longtime ACO Joanie Jenkinson.

West Tisbury selectmen met for two hours Wednesday afternoon and interviewed five potential candidates for the open animal control officer (ACO) position, recently vacated by retiring longtime ACO Joan Jenkinson.

Candidates in order of appearance were Simon Bollin, Prudence Fisher, Tony Cordray, Janice Haynes, and Jennifer Morgan.

“Our appreciation for Joanie is unbounded,” selectman Richard Knabel said.

Selectmen postponed the review and selection of the new ACO until next week’s selectmen’s meeting. No other business was discussed.