Tanner Dermot Shiels

Martha Vancour Shiels and Christopher Shiels of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Tanner Dermot Shiels, on Oct. 3, 2016, at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center in California. Tanner weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and is the grandson of Stephen Vancour and the late Mary Vancour, the nephew of Emma Vancour, and the great-grandson of Fran Resendes, all of Edgartown. Tanner’s paternal grandparents are Dermot and Beth Shiels of Clovis, Calif.

Blaise Peter Shockey

Coral Shockey and Tom Shockey of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Blaise Peter Shockey, on Oct. 9, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Blaise weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and joins big brother Tech.

Kira Wren DeBettencourt Agnew

Kelley DeBettencourt and Ezra Agnew of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Kira Wren DeBettencourt Agnew, on Oct. 8, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kira weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Gino Daniel Marshall

Nerissa Marshall and Daniel Marshall of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, Gino Daniel Marshall, on Oct. 2, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Gino weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and joins big brother Rocco.

Ryder-Elizabeth Moore

Kurstin Moore and Dayce T. Moore of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Ryder-Elizabeth Moore, on Oct. 11, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ryder-Elizabeth weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces.