Chilmark: American Heroes Saltwater Challenge

Wow, we were blessed with great weather, avoiding Hurricane Matthew’s wrath, and a wonderful long weekend despite Sunday’s showers. I do hope everyone made it safely both on and off the Island with the ferry cancellations and delays. Barely a place to park near the Chilmark Store and the porch was full up much of their last two days. Menemsha was filled to the gills with vacationers, beachgoers and people fishing, shopping, and enjoying their favorite dishes from the Bite and the Galley, while both fish stores had lines out the door. And you may have even seen the wedding party of Denny Jason and Jesse Keller taking photos with Denny’s boat in the background on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Kudos to the Chilmark Police Department, who are never averse to helping residents pull cars out of ditches due to weather-related slides, or this week when Aretha Brown, mother of two young children, inadvertently locked her keys in her car. Thanks to Officer Stearns for helping a mother in distress. Farewell to Kara Taylor’s Gallery until next season; we hope you have a productive winter wherever your travels take you.

Chilmark welcomes the families of Thomas Eidschun of Cottonwood, Ariz., Anthony Cumpian of Anaheim, Calif., Thomas Elliott of Marissa, Ill., John Boetcher of Allentown, Pa., Joseph Roberts of Chicago, Ill., and Benjamin Heffron of Chicago, Ill., who safely arrived on Sunday to participate in American Heroes Saltwater Challenge. We hope you all enjoy your stay at the Beach Plum Inn and the generosity of all those who have contributed to your Island stay. To learn, more see saltwaterchallenge.org.

If you are ready “to deepen your feelings of gratitude, resilience, and wonderful sense of loving life,” join Nan Doty for her classes in the community room of the Chilmark Community Church offering Qigong on Tuesdays from 8 to 9 am and Wednesdays at 5:30 to 6:30 pm. On Thursdays she is offering a Qigong/tai chi class from 8 to 9 am. The classes, $10 per session, will run through the week of Dec. 13, and are followed by tea. Please contact Nan Doty at feelthechionmv@gmail.com for more info or questions.

Stop by A Gallery on Uncas Avenue in Oak Bluffs to see Chilmark fine artist James Langlois’s charcoal and pencil drawings, photographer Peter Simon’s portrait of Mohammed Ali from his new book “Fighter’s Heaven,” pastels by Irving Petlin, and unique limited edition 12-inch by 14-inch prints by Carol Brown Goldberg. The work may be seen through Oct. 30. Gallery hours are 10:30 am to 5 pm daily, closed Tuesdays; you can call 917-378-0662 with questions.

Jennifer Reis, creator of Five Element Yoga and Divine Sleep yoga nidra returns to the Yoga Barn on Friday, Oct. 14, 7 to 9 pm; Saturday, Oct. 15, 8:30 to 11:30 am and/or 1 to 3 pm; and Sunday 9 to 11:30 am. Sign up for the whole weekend or any of the sessions by going to bit.ly/yogabarnclasses.

Pizza nights at the Chilmark Community Church are on Tuesdays at 6 pm, free. All are welcome.

Come to the Chilmark library for Stories and Songs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. The afterschool craft club meets Wednesdays at 3 pm. Also, Valentine Estabrooks’ painting exhibition continues through Nov. 4.

Registered voters in Massachusetts may cast ballots before election day through early voting, an option open to all voters to make it more convenient to participate in the presidential election. Chilmark registered voters can come to Town Hall, 401 Middle Road, to cast their ballot on weekdays from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, from 8 am to noon. Last day to register to vote or change party enrollment is Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 4 pm or 7 to 8 pm. Last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election is Monday, Nov. 7, at noon.

ACEMV.org classes are starting this week; be sure to check out their schedule of fantastic credit and noncredit offerings.

For free tickets to see Thomas Bena’s film “One Big Home” on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center at the high school at 7 pm, go to bit.ly/onebighometix. Mr. Bena and Chris Murphy will be available for questions following the screening.

All Islanders should be sure to take Cape Light Compact’s grid modernization survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LZ2L52H. You can read more about it at capelightcompact.org/smartgrid.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free series of eight sessions in “A Matter of Balance” every Monday, starting Oct. 24 through Dec. 12, from 10 am to noon. Participants will become more confident about managing falls, identify ways to reduce falls, and learn and engage in exercises to help increase their strength and balance. Preregistration is required. For location and information, email: ksamways@ihimv.org or call 508-627-5797, ext. 114.

Have a good week.