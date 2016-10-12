Martha’s Vineyard court report: Sept. 29 – Oct. 7

September 29, 2016

Sean M. Geddis, New Bedford; DOB 11/19/92, disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, possession of class B drug (suboxone): continued to pretrial conference.

September 30, 2016

Michele L. Cannava, Provincetown; DOB 3/31/73, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%, 3rd offense: continued to pretrial conference.

Andrew Jackson, Edgartown; DOB 8/28/95, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pretrial conference.

Meghan J. Montesion, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/27/82, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

October 7, 2016

Christian B. Brown, W. Orange, NJ; DOB 5/15/80, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Hailey C. Gardella, Pawtucket, RI; DOB 7/17/94, larceny by check under $250: guilty, one year probation concurrent with other charges, must pay $91 in restitution and stay away from store.

Hailey c. Gardella, Pawtucket, RI; DOB 7/17/94, forgery of check: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; larceny by check under $250: guilty, must pay $148.18 restitution, VW waived and one year probation concurrent with other charges.

Reeve Moreau, West Tisbury; DOB 8/26/95, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon the completion of eight hours of community service.

Felix Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during daytime to commit a felony: continued to pretrial conference.

Jordan E. Rider, Los Angeles, CA; DOB 5/19/79, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Joshua G. Stephenson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/22/97, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 PSF or complete 35 hours of community service.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, must pay $323 restitution, VW waived and must stay away from store.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, no restitution, VW waived and must stay away from store.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, must pay $1000 restitution, VW waived and stay away from store.

Tara Sutanovac, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/6/95, larceny over $250: continued without finding for one year, must pay $650 restitution, VW waived and must stay away from store.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, must pay $520 restitution, VW waived and must stay away from store.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, must pay $1000 restitution, VW waived and must stay away from store.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, must pay $323 restitution, VW waived and must stay away from store.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, restitution waived, VW waived and must stay away from store.

Marijana Zivkovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/18/96, shoplifting by asportation: continued without finding for one year, must pay $650 restitution, VW waived and must stay away from store.