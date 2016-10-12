Real Estate Transactions: October 3 –7, 2016

Chilmark

Oct. 5, AMDG Properties LLC sold 20 Henry Hough Lane to Jessica Malkin Mason and Gregory Malkin Mason for $950,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 3, Margaret A. Chirgwin sold 7 Whaler’s Walk to Delos W. Lander, Jr. for $500,000.

Oct. 4, Frank B. Carr, Personal Representative of the estate of Barbara B. Carr, sold 76 South Water St. to 76 South Water Street Partners LLC for $3,500,000.

Oct. 6, Owen Norton LLC sold Lot 1 Baylies Way to Molly Bonner Flam for $305,000.

Oct. 6, James F. Reynolds, trustee of the AAZ Nominee Trust, sold 8 Jacob’s Neck Rd. to Robert M. McCarron, trustee of Jacob’s Neck Realty Trust, for $5,065,500.

Oct. 7, Steven and Anne Corbeille and Gerald Goldman sold 18 Pinehurst Rd. to Craig B. Stranigan for $615,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 4, Melba Catherine Fauteux, trustee of the Fauteux Nominee Trust, and Susan Pience sold 15 Nella St. to Rose Ryley and Robert Courcier for $429,500.

Oct. 7, Jayne Stanek and Heather Stanek Clements, f/k/a Heather J. Stanek, sold Unit 204, 2 Pennacook Ave. to Paul Kennedy and Barbara Lonesome-Kennedy for $535,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 3, Erica C. Prussmann sold Unit 57, 15 Beach St. Extension to Kristen M. and Michael J. Scholl for $261.

Oct. 5, Ronald H. and Barsha A. Tolin, trustees of the 47 Weaver Lane Realty Trust, and Susan Stephens White sold 250A Winyah Lane to James Wilfrid White for $337,500.

Oct. 7, Mel Lederman and Leslie J. Lederman sold 18 Beach St. to 18 Beach Street LLC for $1,175,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 6, Eben Armer, as Personal Representative of the estate of Deborah Pigeon, and Eben and Hallie Armer sold 69 New Lane to Rex B. Jarrell, 3rd for $700,000.

Oct. 6, David L. Rabin, Sydell Rabin, and Arnold Rabin sold 124 Tiah’s Cove Rd. to Michael J. and Lynne C. Crawford for $685,000.