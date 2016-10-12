Septuagenarian Skip Peterson revives her painting career in pop-up show

Ali Berlow discovered a treasure trove when she visited the home of Skip Peterson in Hillside Village a few months ago. Although she has been friends with Ms. Peterson for some time, Ms. Berlow only recently discovered that the 78-year-old former sign painter was also an artist.

“I’ve known her for a number of years,” Ms. Berlow said. “She’s somebody who I’ve seen at different events. Then she mentioned to me that she’s a painter.”

Ms. Berlow asked if she could see some of her friend’s work, and was impressed. She decided to host a pop-up show at the office she shares with her husband on Beach Road.

Last Wednesday, Oct. 5, the public got its first viewing of Ms. Peterson’s work since the artist last showed her work on the Island many years ago.

Ten of her large-scale unframed oil paintings were on display at the office. All of the work is abstract, featuring multiple shapes in various hues interwoven into a kaleidoscope of bright color. She tends to favor curved images — some vaguely ethnic — rather than hard lines. In some ways, the artist’s work resembles the cutouts of Matisse, but with a lot more detail and much more color. Every inch of her canvas is filled in with the color wheel.

Except for black, that is. “I don’t use black because black deadens the color,” Ms. Peterson said. “If I want to darken a color, I use blue. All my paintings are very happy. They radiate really good energy.”

Energetic is a word that describes the artist as well. Ms. Peterson is well known to Island culture lovers. She can be found at art openings, poetry and book readings, music and dance performances — just about anywhere and everywhere there’s an art-related event.

“I go to cultural things,” Ms. Peterson said. “I go to the opera club, films, theater, dance. I’ve gone to every performance at the Yard since its inception 43 years ago. People say, ‘I see you all over the place.’ I live in Vineyard Haven, but I consider the whole Island my home.”

Until she underwent recent hip surgery, Ms. Peterson would travel by bike. Now she’s limited to the bus, but that hasn’t slowed her down much.

A former resident of New York, Ms. Peterson misses the opportunities the city provides, but is happy to have settled in a place with a lot going on. “The Island — for its size — is very good culturally,” she said. “I read the New York Times every day. I keep up with what’s going on. Culturally New York is the most exciting city in America, but I didn’t want to live there anymore. I’m not a city person.”

Born and raised in Westchester County, N.Y., Ms. Peterson studied art at the Pratt Institute in Manhattan. There, she showed a marked leaning toward abstract painting.

“When I was in school, we did a lot of figure drawing and realistic still lifes,” Ms. Peterson said. “Very early on I found myself drawn to abstract art. Representational art just didn’t draw me. I’m not a portrait or a landscape painter.”

When she moved to the Vineyard in 1970, Ms. Peterson worked as a sign painter, boat letterer, and calligrapher, along with taking on odd jobs gardening and dog sitting. Eventually the sign-painting trade was made obsolete by the advent of technology. “A lot of things are now done by laser or plastic lettering,” Ms. Peterson said. She still does hand-lettering for the Flying Horses, and does some plastic lettering work.

Ms. Peterson previously showed her paintings at the Field Gallery, the Dragonfly Gallery, and Featherstone Center for the Arts, although until last week, she hadn’t had an exhibit on-Island for many years.

The pieces included in the pop-up show cover many decades. Ms. Peterson painted actively from the late 1960s until 2008, when she moved to a small apartment in Hillside Village and found that she no longer had the space to create.

The septuagenarian artist was very pleased with the turnout at the pop-up show and the response to her work. “The opening was fantastic,” she said. “My work was very well received.”

The experience encouraged her to start painting again, and she’s hoping to eventually find a space where she can work. “It’s not that I don’t want to paint,” Ms. Peterson said. “I have a real problem finding a space. In the warmer weather I prefer to paint outside. What I’m looking for is some very reasonable space that I can work in. I could either rent or barter for something. With the exhibition and more and more people seeing my work, I’m hoping to find a place.”