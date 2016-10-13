Philip “Phil” Stephen Hilliard

Philip Stephen Hilliard died peacefully at his home in Halifax on October 10, 2016. He was 85.

Philip was born on June 12, 1931 in Quincy to Perley Hilliard and Jessie (Parker) Hilliard and was one of seven children.

Philip was raised in Newton and spent summers on Martha’s Vineyard in the family summer home in Oak Bluffs. He graduated from Newton High school in 1949. As a young man Phil served in the US Army from 1952-54 and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War where it was his duty to train German Shepherd military dogs. Upon honorable discharge, he married Katherine MacKiernan Hilliard on January 9, 1960 at Calvary Baptist Church in Dorchester. They were married for 56 years and resided in Halifax since 1961 where they raised their large family.

Phil worked in the family candy business for most of his life and was a talented candy maker, creating old fashioned candy as well as venturing into several of his own candy making businesses. Phil had a lifelong love of art and after suffering a stroke at the age of 60 learned to paint with his non-dominant hand, creating hundreds of beautiful landscape oil paintings and most recently enjoyed weekly painting classes at both Halifax and Middleboro Senior Centers.

Phil was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Duxbury. In the past he served on the Historical Society of Halifax and the Kiwanis Club of Halifax as well as on the School Building Committee. He also sang in the choir at Calvary Baptist Church in of Hanson.

He is survived by Katherine Hilliard, his wife of 56 years, his seven children, nine grandchildren and an anticipated great grandchild in November. His children are Stephen Hilliard and his wife Marlene and son Alexander; Peter Hilliard and son Joshua Hilliard; Laura Hilliard and her children Megan and Mitchell Lowe of Oak Bluffs; Paul Marr Hilliard and his children Kristina and Nolan Hilliard; Paul’s wife Zoe Marr-Hilliard and their daughter Syzygy Marr-Hilliard; Jennifer Towler and her husband Brett Towler and their children Katherine and William Towler, Matthew Hilliard; and Sara Smestad and her husband Scott Smestad of Chilmark. His was preceded in death by his siblings Douglas Hilliard, Ruth Hilliard, Elizabeth (Hilliard) Stacy, and Alan Hilliard. He is survived by his sisters Dorcas (Hilliard) Brown, and Christine (Hilliard) Wilson.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the services including a family graveside burial service at the Halifax Central Cemetery at 60 Hemlock Lane in Halifax with military honors on Friday October 14, 2016 at 1pm. Memorial service will be at First Baptist Church of Duxbury located at 2 Tremont Street Duxbury Massachusetts on Saturday October 15, 2016 at 1:30 pm with refreshments to follow.

Philip will be fondly remembered by many for his kind and infectious smile, his love of a good meal, his strong faith, artistic talent and the love of his wife, children and grandchildren.