The Martha’s Vineyard Food and Wine Festival kicked off Thursday night with the Fresh off the Farm event, held at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury. Guests had a chance to sample local creations from all over the Island under one roof. From Allen Farm deviled eggs to Slip Away Farm beets, there were plenty of healthy, delicious — and most importantly, fresh —samples to choose from.

The Food and Wine Festival continues all weekend. For more information, visit mvfoodandwine.com.