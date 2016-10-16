Boys soccer narrowly defeated by Quincy, 1-0

The Division 3 state tournament-bound Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys soccer team dropped a 1-0 verdict, losing to Division 1 Quincy High School Presidents on Saturday afternoon at Dan McCarthy field in Oak Bluffs.

Quincy scored at 26 minutes of the first half on a close-in rebound after Vineyarder keeper Joao Goncalves had sprawled to save on a scorcher from just outside the right side of the box.

While the Vineyarders (8-5-2) had the edge in play, and had more scoring chances than the Presidents, they were unable to find the back of the net, particularly in the second half amid increasingly furious and often chippy play.

The Vineyarder JV lost to the President JV squad by a 1-0 score as well on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the Vineyarders played Somerset-Berkley Regional High School to a 1-1 draw in Eastern Athletic League play on Thursday. The Vineyarders play Falmouth High School next on Monday.